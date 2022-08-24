Overview of Dr. Eric Slotkin, DO

Dr. Eric Slotkin, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Slotkin works at Orthopaedic Associates of Reading, Ltd. in West Reading, PA with other offices in Hamburg, PA and Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.