Dr. Eric Smith, DDS
Overview
Dr. Eric Smith, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pueblo West, CO.
Locations
Sangre de Cristo Dental Care904 Hailey Ln Ste A, Pueblo West, CO 81007 Directions (719) 345-5374
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Eric was my dentist in Michigan and I miss I’m so much. Patients in Colorado will be so happy with him! He was wonderful, funny, knowledgable and gave me a beautiful smile. He found my problem when no other dentist could. I hold a special place in my heart for this man and wish him the best in his new endeavor! Debbie Egbert
About Dr. Eric Smith, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1033232764
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
