Dr. Eric Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Smith, MD
Dr. Eric Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with New England Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
New England Baptist Orthopedic Specialists830 Boylston St Ste 106, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 277-1205Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- New England Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eric L. Smith of NE Baptist Hospital was my surgeon for my 2nd total knee replacement. It’s been a year since my successful surgery.. I am so grateful to him, his office staff and the Baptist Hospital team. My first knee replacement at BI was the worst medical experience of my life. I rate my success on these factors: Dr. Smith is a skilled surgeon. We met, I explained my fears, he took a lot of time and talked about how my surgery would go. I opted for the Conformis Knee which is a custom knee molded to your leg. It made a HUGE difference in my l recovery . It’s marketed towards athletes, but I notice a big difference when I compare my knees. Pain Management - The opioid epidemic has forced docs to cut way back on pain meds. I believe the pendulum has swung too far in the current direction, but I was not denied refills I needed for successful physical therapy. Physical Therapy - I wouldn't have the surgery unless you commit to PT. THANK YOU Dr. Smith
About Dr. Eric Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1306859442
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
