Dr. Eric Smouha, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.9 (134)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Smouha, MD

Dr. Eric Smouha, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Melville, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Smouha works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Melville in Melville, NY with other offices in New York, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smouha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Melville
    115 Broadhollow Rd Fl 1, Melville, NY 11747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 591-9990
  2. 2
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Fifth Ave
    261 5th Ave Rm 901, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 679-3499
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success
    6 Ohio Dr Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 775-2800
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 11:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acoustic Neuroma
Balance Testing
Bell's Palsy
Acoustic Neuroma
Balance Testing
Bell's Palsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otorrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Otorrhea
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 134 ratings
    Patient Ratings (134)
    5 Star
    (128)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Eric Smouha, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780644302
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ear Rsch Fdn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Manhattan E E T Hosp, Otolaryngology St Vincent'S Hsp &amp; M C-Ny, General Surgery|Manhattan Ee Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Vincent's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Smouha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smouha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smouha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smouha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    134 patients have reviewed Dr. Smouha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smouha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smouha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smouha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

