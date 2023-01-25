Dr. Eric Smouha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smouha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Smouha, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Smouha, MD
Dr. Eric Smouha, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Melville, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Smouha's Office Locations
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Melville115 Broadhollow Rd Fl 1, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (631) 591-9990
2
ENT and Allergy Associates - Fifth Ave261 5th Ave Rm 901, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 679-3499Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success6 Ohio Dr Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 775-2800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smouha?
Haven’t been to dr. Smouha since 2014 I wouldn’t go to any other person in this field
About Dr. Eric Smouha, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1780644302
Education & Certifications
- Ear Rsch Fdn
- Manhattan E E T Hosp, Otolaryngology St Vincent'S Hsp & M C-Ny, General Surgery|Manhattan Ee Hospital
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smouha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smouha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smouha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smouha speaks Arabic and French.
134 patients have reviewed Dr. Smouha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smouha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smouha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smouha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.