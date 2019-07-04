Overview of Dr. Eric Sobel, MD

Dr. Eric Sobel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Sobel works at UF Health Pulmonary - Medical Specialties - Medical Plaza in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyositis and Vasculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.