Overview of Dr. Eric Solomon, DO

Dr. Eric Solomon, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Northside Hospital and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. Solomon works at Pain Relief Clinic, MD Marietta, GA in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.