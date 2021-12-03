Dr. Eric Solomon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors
- GA
- Marietta
- Dr. Eric Solomon, DO
Dr. Eric Solomon, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Solomon, DO
Dr. Eric Solomon, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Northside Hospital and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Solomon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Solomon's Office Locations
-
1
Pain Relief Clinic, MD Marietta, GA1395 S Marietta Pkwy SE Ste 102 Bldg 100, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 425-8700
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Fractures, Traumatic
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Postoperative Pain
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Ankle Instability
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Ankle
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Bicep Injuries
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer Pain
- View other providers who treat Cauda Equina Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cervical Disc Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Cervical Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Cervical Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Cervical Sprain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Postoperative Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Discogenic Pain
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Epidural Steroid Injections
- View other providers who treat Facet Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Facial Pain
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Hand Pain
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hip Pain
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Knee Injuries
- View other providers who treat Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Leg Pain
- View other providers who treat Ligament Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Disc Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Sprain
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Pain
- View other providers who treat Neck Injuries
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Blocks
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nerve Diseases
- View other providers who treat Nerve Injury
- View other providers who treat Nerve Pain
- View other providers who treat Neurological Diseases
- View other providers who treat Neurological Injuries
- View other providers who treat Neuromuscular Diseases
- View other providers who treat Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Numbness
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overuse Injuries
- View other providers who treat Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Phantom Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Pinched Nerve in Back
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Injuries
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Instability
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Sprain
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Spasticity
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Sports Injuries
- View other providers who treat Sternum Fracture
- View other providers who treat Stiffness
- View other providers who treat Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Tendon Injuries
- View other providers who treat Tendonitis
- View other providers who treat Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Disc Disorders
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)
- View other providers who treat Tricep Injuries
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Upper Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat Wrist Sprain or Strain
View All Accepted Carriers
- Admar
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Applied Risk Management Solutions
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Cigna
- Concentra
- Connecticomp
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CorVel
- Delphi
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- One Call Care Management
- Reviewco
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Virginia Health Network
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Solomon?
Me and my sister have been going to Dr Solomon for a couple years now. He’s very sympathetic and attentive. He listens very well and doesn’t rush you like some other doctors. You really feel like he’s making the time to be one on one with you and makes sure all your concerns are answered. And the staff is amazing & very personable.
About Dr. Eric Solomon, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1740267640
Education & Certifications
- Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital
- Flint Osteo Hosp
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of Central Florida
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.