Dr. Eric Sontz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center, Hi-desert Medical Center, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Palo Verde Hospital, St. Luke's McCall Medical Center, Stanford Health Care and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Sontz works at Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiac Imaging and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.