Overview

Dr. Eric South, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Dr. South works at CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care Austin's Colony in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.