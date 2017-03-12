Dr. Southard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Southard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Southard, MD
Dr. Eric Southard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Southard's Office Locations
- 1 6000 N Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 834-4266
Hospital Affiliations
- Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Southard is a caring physician. Listen to his patients period his stuff is awesome, and also cares very much and we'll listen to your issues. The nurses call to find out when you are sick how you are doing. Excellent care all the way around. This office does not make you wait. I can't say enough about them.
About Dr. Eric Southard, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1306825153
Education & Certifications
- Kaleida Health Sys Buffalo Gen
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Southard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Southard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
