Overview of Dr. Eric Stamler, MD

Dr. Eric Stamler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Liberty Township, OH. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati Hospital and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Stamler works at The Christ Hospital Physicians - Primary Care in Liberty Township, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.