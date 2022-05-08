Dr. Eric Stanelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Stanelle, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Stanelle, MD
Dr. Eric Stanelle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New London, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Stanelle works at
Dr. Stanelle's Office Locations
Thedacare Medical Center - New London Inc1405 Mill St, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 731-8131Tuesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Fox Valley Surgical Associates1818 N Meade St Ste 240, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 731-8131
Cooley Dickinson General Surgical Care22 Atwood Dr Ste 203, Northampton, MA 01060 Directions (413) 584-4637Monday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, friendly and professional. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Eric Stanelle, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1912155250
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- General Surgery
Dr. Stanelle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanelle works at
Dr. Stanelle has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanelle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.