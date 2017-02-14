Dr. Eric Steckler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steckler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Steckler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Steckler, MD
Dr. Eric Steckler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Steckler works at
Dr. Steckler's Office Locations
Centra Medical Group Piedmont Psychiatric Center3300 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503 Directions (434) 200-5999
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-5691Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 75 State St, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (888) 982-7956
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Steckler from a parent I met at my child's elementary school. My son was in 5th grade and was having difficulty "socially" in school. Dr. Steckler scheduled us for a session and in his own words... "COURAGE" we begin our journey with Aspergers. Dr. Steckler helped us manage this diagnosis and fast forward to my son being 19... he has enlisted in the Marines. He is smart and happy and I have Dr. Steckler to thank for that. I give him an A++++ for helping our family!!!!!
About Dr. Eric Steckler, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1972503514
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
