Overview of Dr. Eric Steckler, MD

Dr. Eric Steckler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Steckler works at Centra Medical Group Piedmont Psychiatric Center in Lynchburg, VA with other offices in Summit, NJ and Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.