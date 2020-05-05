See All Podiatrists in Englewood, CO
Dr. Eric Steen, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Englewood, CO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Eric Steen, DPM

Dr. Eric Steen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with Family Foot &amp;amp; Ankle Specialists|Family Foot &amp;amp;amp; Ankle Specialists|Family Foot &amp;amp;amp;amp; Ankle Specialists

Dr. Steen works at Swedish Wound Care in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Steen's Office Locations

    Swedish Wound Care
    601 E Hampden Ave Ste 110, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 385-0987
    Pro Active Podiatry
    3535 S Lafayette St Ste 110, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3471
    Monday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction
Achilles Tenotomy
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Surgery
Bunion Surgery
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Flat Foot
Flatfoot Correction
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot and Ankle Surgery
Foot Deformities
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Fracture Care
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Ingrown Toenail Treatment
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 05, 2020
    Dr Steen performed a tibio-talar ligament reconstruction in my ankle while we were in the Army in 2011. The outcome far exceeded the expectations of myself and my physical therapist, but I always have felt that Dr Steen believed it could have been even better (that's on me because I should lose some weight). To this day my surgical ankle is stronger and feels better than my non surgical ankle.
    BD Adams — May 05, 2020
    About Dr. Eric Steen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245292796
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Family Foot &amp;amp;amp; Ankle Specialists|Family Foot &amp;amp;amp;amp; Ankle Specialists|Family Foot &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Ankle Specialists
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
