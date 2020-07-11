See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Eric Stehly, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (14)
Map Pin Small Grapevine, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Stehly, MD

Dr. Eric Stehly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They completed their fellowship with The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group

Dr. Stehly works at North Texas Orthopedics in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Keller, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stehly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grapevine Office
    2535 Ira E Woods Ave, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-2121
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    North Texas Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    4501 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-2121
  3. 3
    Keller Office
    651 S Main St Ste 100, Keller, TX 76248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Rotator Cuff Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 11, 2020
    Dr Stehly did a reverse shoulder replacement for me on Oct. 30, 2019. He is an exceptional doctor, who is caring and takes the time with you to explain things in a very thorough way. As for his operating skills, I am so grateful. I am 77 years old and I am back to playing golf, the sport that I love. Thank you, Dr. Stehly!
    Ruth Delatore — Jul 11, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Eric Stehly, MD
    About Dr. Eric Stehly, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033266580
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Stehly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stehly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stehly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stehly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stehly has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stehly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stehly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stehly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stehly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stehly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

