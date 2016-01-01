Dr. Eric Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Stevens, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Hoag - Huntington Harbour5341 WARNER AVE, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 Directions (714) 477-8490Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Montefiore Medical Center - Einstein College of Medicine
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.