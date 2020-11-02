Dr. Eric Stockall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stockall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Stockall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Stockall, MD
Dr. Eric Stockall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Okemos, MI.
Dr. Stockall works at
Dr. Stockall's Office Locations
Capital Urological Associates2090 Jolly Rd Ste 150, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 349-3900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Eaton Rapids Medical Center
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Hillsdale Hospital
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Memorial Healthcare
- Oaklawn Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- Sheridan Community Hospital
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr Stockall is an incredible surgeon. My procedure went extremely well. Minimally invasive, much less discomfort and faster recovery. This doctor takes great pride in all his work. Entire staff literally “adopts” you throughout all your interactions.
About Dr. Eric Stockall, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1972560415
Education & Certifications
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stockall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stockall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stockall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stockall works at
Dr. Stockall has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stockall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Stockall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stockall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stockall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stockall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.