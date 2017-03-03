See All Cardiologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Eric Stocker, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Stocker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital.

Dr. Stocker works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive
    4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-5400
  2. 2
    Craig Cardiovascular Center PA
    4125 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-1366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Coronary Angiogram
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodynamic Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 03, 2017
    Wonderful and professional staff! Dr. Stocker is exceptionally thorough, congenial and patient. He makes one feel as if he has all the time in the world for you because he listens carefully to your concerns, answers all questions, teaches as he explains conditions and scheduled procedures all while being extremely empathetic to your anxieties and worries :). I highly recommend him and his wonderful staff!
    Nelda Criswell in New Braunfels, TX — Mar 03, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Stocker, MD
    About Dr. Eric Stocker, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891765624
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
