Overview of Dr. Eric Straumanis, MD

Dr. Eric Straumanis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies.



Dr. Straumanis works at Loving Light Psychotherapy Center, LLC in Loveland, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.