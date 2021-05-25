See All Hand Surgeons in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Eric Strauss, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (77)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Strauss, MD

Dr. Eric Strauss, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Camden, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Strauss works at Virtua Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation Center in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Strauss' Office Locations

    Virtua Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation Center - Voorhees Office
    200 Bowman Dr Ste 140, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 983-4263

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 25, 2021
    Dr.Strauss is an excellent doctor.
    — May 25, 2021
    About Dr. Eric Strauss, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1912093428
    Education & Certifications

    • Joseph H Boyes Hand Fellowship
    • UMDNJ Rw Johnson
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Camden
    • Virtua Marlton Hospital
    • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
    • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

