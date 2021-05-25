Overview of Dr. Eric Strauss, MD

Dr. Eric Strauss, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Camden, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Strauss works at Virtua Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation Center in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.