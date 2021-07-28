Overview of Dr. Eric Subong, MD

Dr. Eric Subong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Subong works at Bellingham Retina Specialists in Bellingham, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA and Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.