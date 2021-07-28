Dr. Eric Subong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Subong, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Subong, MD
Dr. Eric Subong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Subong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Subong's Office Locations
-
1
Bellingham Retina Specialists Pllc200 Westerly Rd Ste 101, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions (360) 656-5839
-
2
Northwest Hospital1550 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 543-3605
-
3
Retina Group Of Seattle11800 NE 128th St Ste 120, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 242-1051
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Subong?
Both Dr. Subong and the entire staff at Bellingham Retinal Specialists were wonderful to work with. They are highly professional and quickly and as efficiently as possible fit me in on an emergency basis and took the time to answer all of my questions. The genuine warmth and care given by everyone I had contact with helped considerably to relieve the anxiety of a serious eye issue and made me feel that I was in good hands. And, at the end of the day, the medical care that I received was exceptional.
About Dr. Eric Subong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1396788725
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Subong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Subong works at
Dr. Subong has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Subong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.