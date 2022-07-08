Dr. Eric Succar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Succar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Succar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Succar, MD
Dr. Eric Succar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waterford, MI. They graduated from Waynes State University and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Succar's Office Locations
Waterford5220 Highland Rd Ste 230, Waterford, MI 48327 Directions (248) 254-8900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
First visit with Dr Succar and he was impressive. He was not in a hurry and explained everything to me. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Eric Succar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Arabic
- 1124361621
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr
- Geisinger Med Center
- Waynes State University
- Michigan State University, E. Lansing, MI
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Succar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Succar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Succar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Succar has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Succar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Succar speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Succar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Succar.
