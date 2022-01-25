See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Eric Sue, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Sue, MD

Dr. Eric Sue, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Sue works at Eric R. Sue, M.D. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sue's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Century City
    2080 Century Park E, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 556-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Malaise and Fatigue
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breath Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
High Cholesterol
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sleep Apnea
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Eric Sue, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033421730
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Internship
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Sue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

