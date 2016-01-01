Dr. Eric Sussman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sussman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Sussman, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Sussman, MD
Dr. Eric Sussman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT.
Dr. Sussman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sussman's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Retreat Ave Ste 705, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 278-0070
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group80 S Main St Ste 101, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 278-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sussman?
About Dr. Eric Sussman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1437569522
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sussman works at
Dr. Sussman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sussman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sussman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sussman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.