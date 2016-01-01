See All Anesthesiologists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Eric Swanson, DO

Critical Care Anesthesiology
12 years of experience

Dr. Eric Swanson, DO is a Critical Care Anesthesiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Critical Care Anesthesiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Swanson works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Emphysema
Bronchoscopy
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
Blastomycosis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Goodpasture's Disease
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome
Histoplasmosis
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Abscess
Lung Nodule
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracentesis
Valley Fever
Viral Infection
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Swanson, DO

    • Critical Care Anesthesiology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437442852
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview
    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Swanson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swanson works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Swanson’s profile.

    Dr. Swanson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

