Overview of Dr. Eric Swisher, MD

Dr. Eric Swisher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Swisher works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.