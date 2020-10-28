Overview

Dr. Eric Tabor, MD is a Dermatologist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Tabor works at Northshore Dermatology Clinic in Slidell, LA with other offices in Picayune, MS, Madisonville, LA and Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.