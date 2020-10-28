Dr. Eric Tabor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Tabor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Tabor, MD is a Dermatologist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Tabor works at
Locations
Northshore Dermatology2780 Gause Blvd E Ste A, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 641-5198
North Shore Dermatology6353 Highway 11 N, Picayune, MS 39466 Directions (601) 749-9500
Spaluma393 Highway 21 Ste 550, Madisonville, LA 70447 Directions (985) 792-5959
- 4 1606 S Magnolia St, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 340-4198
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was greeted with a friendly staff that made me feel very comfortable. Dr. Tabor listened to my concerns and explained different options. He guided me to pick the best option for me. I’ve had great results from these treatments. I’ve used Dr. Tabor for years and plan to continue.
About Dr. Eric Tabor, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabor has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tabor speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.