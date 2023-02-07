Overview of Dr. Eric Tamesis, MD

Dr. Eric Tamesis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Tamesis works at Tamesis Rheumatology Medicine in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.