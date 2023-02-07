Dr. Eric Tamesis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamesis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Tamesis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Tamesis, MD
Dr. Eric Tamesis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Dr. Tamesis works at
Dr. Tamesis' Office Locations
Tamesis Rheumatology Medicine of Delaware P.a111 Wolf Creek Blvd Ste 1, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 744-9690
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
There are hundreds of different autoimmune disorders. Dr. Tamesis was the only Dr. to CONFINDENTLY put a name to mine, Dermatomyositis. They are very hard to diagnose. He spent time and research until he could name this ugly disease!
About Dr. Eric Tamesis, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1255305132
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Med Ctr
- St Vincents Med Ctr
- U of the East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamesis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamesis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamesis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamesis has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamesis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamesis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamesis.
