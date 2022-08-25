Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Taylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Taylor, MD
Dr. Eric Taylor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cgh Medical Center, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Rochelle Community Hospital and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
Rockford Urological Associates351 Executive Pkwy Ste M4, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-4057
Freeport Regional Health Care Foundation1036 W Stephenson St, Freeport, IL 61032 Directions (815) 599-7760
Hospital Affiliations
- Cgh Medical Center
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- Rochelle Community Hospital
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Dr. Taylor didy surgery. I felt confident in his Carr and appreciated his empathetic nature.
About Dr. Eric Taylor, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Lithotripsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.