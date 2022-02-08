Overview

Dr. Eric Thomassee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thomassee works at Cardiology Specialists of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.