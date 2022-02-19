Dr. Eric Tiblier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiblier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Tiblier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Tiblier, MD
Dr. Eric Tiblier, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University of Texas Health and Science Center and is affiliated with Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Tiblier works at
Dr. Tiblier's Office Locations
1
Dr. Eric Tiblier, MD, PA200 Medical Pkwy Ste 380, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (737) 276-3929
2
Cardiac Clinic of Austin901 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5223
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
DR. Tiblier saved my life! He caught a 90 + blocked carotid artery after the EKG said I was fine. Within 2 weeks he had me booked for stint surgery with the best stint Dr. in Austin & beyond...Dr. Frank Zidar. Together they insured more good life for me. Since successful surgery in 2013 & 2015 I'm still going strong thanks to these amazing Dr.'s! Mj Vandivier
About Dr. Eric Tiblier, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|Utmb Galveston
- Baylor University|The Methodist Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University of Texas Health and Science Center
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiblier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiblier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiblier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiblier works at
Dr. Tiblier has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiblier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiblier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiblier.
