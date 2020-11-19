Overview of Dr. Eric Tolo, MD

Dr. Eric Tolo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Tolo works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.