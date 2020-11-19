Dr. Eric Tolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Tolo, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Tolo, MD
Dr. Eric Tolo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Tolo's Office Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (978) 538-4583Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
General Internal Medicine, Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely best all around. Operated on my compound fractured arm. Recuperating well under his treatment. Couldn't have asked for better.
About Dr. Eric Tolo, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin
- Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Fndn, Hand Surgery-Orthopedic Surgery Hosp For Special Surg, Orthopedic Surgery Mem Sloan-Kettering Cancer Ctr, General Surge
- New York Hosp
- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
