Dr. Eric Traister, MD
Dr. Eric Traister, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Longmont, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Longmont United Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Locations
Longs Peak Family Practice PC1309 Sunset St, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 772-5578
- 2 298 5th Ave Fl 7, New York, NY 10001 Directions (516) 210-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- Longmont United Hospital
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Traister is the best! I have seen him many times over the past several years to deal with my pervasive osteoarthritis. I was a little hesitant to go to a Sports Medicine doctor because I am about as far from an athlete as I can be! He was unbelievably helpful, kind, and knowledgeable and always treated me with respect. I have been to many doctors that never took the time to really listen to my concerns. I was seen by them, but not "seen". Those of you who have experienced this know what I am talking about! I I have gone to arthritis specialists who gave me "blind" injections in my knees. Dr. Traister uses ultrasound to guide him to ensure he gets the needle in the correct spot to maximize the effectiveness of the meds. I know for a fact that more than once, Dr. Traister came in early just to get me in for an appointment or worked through his lunch to give me the time I needed. As a bonus, his medical assistant and the office staff are a pleasure to deal with.
About Dr. Eric Traister, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Traister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Traister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Traister works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Traister. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Traister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Traister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.