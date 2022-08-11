Dr. Eric Trathen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trathen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Trathen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Trathen's Office Locations
Eric S Trathen Dpm Inc12630 World Plaza Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 689-1235
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Called yesterday, spoke to Samantha - lovely and helpful - obtained an appointment today...the next DAY!!! What a nice experience. The staff, as others noted, are delightful. Doc was wonderful, caring, interested, knowledgable, to the point and just a nice guy. He was as anxious as I was for me to be able to do the somewhat strenuous activities I like to do. We reviewed the X-Rays together so I understood exactly what was going on and he made treatment suggestions that made sense and were minimally intrusive, logical and allow me to do what makes me happy....and this experience did just that... I would and will recommend this practice to my family and friends - and to you dear reader!
About Dr. Eric Trathen, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1093963449
Education & Certifications
- Miami VA Medical Center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trathen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trathen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trathen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Trathen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trathen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trathen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trathen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.