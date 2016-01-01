See All Transplant Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Eric Treat, MD

Transplant Surgery
San Antonio, TX
Overview of Dr. Eric Treat, MD

Dr. Eric Treat, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from The University of New Mexico - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Treat works at Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Kidney and Pancreas Transplant in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Treat's Office Locations

    Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Kidney and Pancreas Transplant
    8201 Ewing Halsell Dr Fl 2, San Antonio, TX 78229 (830) 206-7470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
End-Stage Renal Disease
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
End-Stage Renal Disease
Abdominal Organ Transplant

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Eric Treat, MD

    • Transplant Surgery
    • English
    • 1124280920
    Education & Certifications

    • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
    • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
    • The University of New Mexico - School of Medicine
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Treat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Treat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Treat works at Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Kidney and Pancreas Transplant in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Treat’s profile.

    Dr. Treat has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

