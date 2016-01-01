Dr. Eric Treat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Treat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Treat, MD
Dr. Eric Treat, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from The University of New Mexico - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Treat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Treat's Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Kidney and Pancreas Transplant8201 Ewing Halsell Dr Fl 2, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (830) 206-7470
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Treat?
About Dr. Eric Treat, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English
- 1124280920
Education & Certifications
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- The University of New Mexico - School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Treat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Treat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Treat works at
Dr. Treat has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.