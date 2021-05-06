Dr. Trestman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Trestman, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Trestman, MD
Dr. Eric Trestman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Louisiana Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.
Dr. Trestman works at
Dr. Trestman's Office Locations
Gulf Coast Vascular800 Peakwood Dr Ste 2E, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (713) 942-2500
Gulf Coast Vascular Kingwood22999 Highway 59 N Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (713) 942-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a LOT of vascular issues & this Dr is amazing!! Great bedside manner. Very caring & super professional and really knows what he’s doing.... He is only doing surgeries at HCA hospitals wish he was at the larger hospitals downtown. But worth to go wherever he is if you want the Best!!!
About Dr. Eric Trestman, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1639412018
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Montefiore Medical Center
- Louisiana Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trestman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trestman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trestman has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trestman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Trestman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trestman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trestman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trestman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.