Dr. Eric Uhrik, DO
Dr. Eric Uhrik, DO is a Neurology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ.
Lev Simkhayev MD PC758 State Route 18 Ste 103A, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 940-0901
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Dr. Uhrik is the best! He is very thorough and knowledgeable. He is compassionate and takes his time to explain everything to the patient and family. Always goes above and beyond and has xcellent bedside manners. As a nurse, he always treats us with the respect we deserve for taking care of his patients. He never acts bothered when we call him for orders no matter the time of the night. We need more people like him in the world!
Dr. Uhrik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uhrik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Uhrik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uhrik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uhrik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uhrik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.