Dr. Eric Uyguanco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Uyguanco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Uyguanco works at
Locations
South Bay Cardiovascular Associates540 Union Blvd, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 669-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Eric Uyguanco, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uyguanco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uyguanco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uyguanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uyguanco works at
Dr. Uyguanco has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uyguanco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Uyguanco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uyguanco.
