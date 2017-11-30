Dr. Vasiliauskas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Vasiliauskas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Vasiliauskas, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Vasiliauskas works at
Locations
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center At Cedars Sinai Medical Center8730 Alden Dr 2E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-4100
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-4100Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. V has been my Gastro doctor, treating my Crohn's, for over 20 years. He has helped to save my life on two occasions ( 2, two-month hospital stays over ten years). As a research physician, he is curious about what ammunition he has to fight Crohn's, as well as contributing his own research to discover its possible causes. If you are battling Crohn's, Dr. V is the Brigadier General you want as your chief strategist. My quality of life is greatly improved, and I would not be alive without him.
About Dr. Eric Vasiliauskas, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian
- 1114955135
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasiliauskas has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasiliauskas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
