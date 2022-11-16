Dr. Eric Veenstra, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veenstra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Veenstra, DMD
Dr. Eric Veenstra, DMD is a Special Care Dentistry Practitioner in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Special Care Dentistry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ (currently Rutgers Dental School) - D.M.D..
Veenstra Family Dental44 Godwin Ave Ste 200, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 447-0300Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
Always on time and level of care and concern are better than anyone I’ve been to before.
About Dr. Eric Veenstra, DMD
- Special Care Dentistry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Greek and Polish
- 1831397520
- UMDNJ (currently Rutgers Dental School) - D.M.D.
Dr. Veenstra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veenstra accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veenstra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veenstra speaks Greek and Polish.
252 patients have reviewed Dr. Veenstra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veenstra.
