See All General Dentists in Midland Park, NJ
Dr. Eric Veenstra, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Veenstra, DMD

Special Care Dentistry
5.0 (252)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Veenstra, DMD is a Special Care Dentistry Practitioner in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Special Care Dentistry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ (currently Rutgers Dental School) - D.M.D..

Dr. Veenstra works at Veenstra Family Dental, Midland Park, NJ in Midland Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Veenstra Family Dental
    44 Godwin Ave Ste 200, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 447-0300
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Composite Fillings
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Composite Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Implanon® Placement Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Guardian
    • Principal Financial Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 252 ratings
    Patient Ratings (252)
    5 Star
    (250)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Veenstra?

    Nov 16, 2022
    Always on time and level of care and concern are better than anyone I’ve been to before.
    Jimmy A — Nov 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Veenstra, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Veenstra, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Veenstra to family and friends

    Dr. Veenstra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Veenstra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Veenstra, DMD.

    About Dr. Eric Veenstra, DMD

    Specialties
    • Special Care Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831397520
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ (currently Rutgers Dental School) - D.M.D.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Veenstra, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veenstra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Veenstra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Veenstra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Veenstra works at Veenstra Family Dental, Midland Park, NJ in Midland Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Veenstra’s profile.

    252 patients have reviewed Dr. Veenstra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veenstra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veenstra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veenstra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Veenstra, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.