Overview of Dr. Eric Venegas, MD

Dr. Eric Venegas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Venegas works at Eric J Venegas MD in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.