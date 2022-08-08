Overview of Dr. Eric Vinokur, MD

Dr. Eric Vinokur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Vinokur works at Northwell Health Eye Institute in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Glaucoma and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.