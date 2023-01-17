Dr. Eric Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Wagner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Wagner, MD
Dr. Eric Wagner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Wagner's Office Locations
Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center21 Ortho Ln, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wagner is the best Ortho doctor I have ever met. He jumped into a shoulder mess, infected from 7 years prior and not so great doctor. Dr. Wagner restored my faith in how to trust. He listened, asked me questions, showed me and explained procedures, and most importantly I felt like a part of his team! It wasn’t a quick fix to rid an old prosthetic shoulder of an infection and then replace it. It was over six months and many procedures, including a picc line twice for me to administer antibiotics at home. The entire time I knew Dr. Wagner and his entire staff had my care and healing plan in place. To Dr. Wagner I am forever grateful!
About Dr. Eric Wagner, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1619263241
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital-Externship
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- University Of California-Davis
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
156 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.