Overview of Dr. Eric Wahl, MD

Dr. Eric Wahl, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Wahl works at WILLIAM F RYAN COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.