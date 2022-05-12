Dr. Eric Walchak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walchak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Walchak, DO
Dr. Eric Walchak, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Metro Heart & Vascular2122 Health Dr SW # 133, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-5950
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
answered all my questions, explained things well
- General Cardiology-Ingham Regional Medical Center
- Ingham Regional Medical Center MI State University College Osteo Medicine
- Ingham Regional Medical Center
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Walchak has seen patients for Chest Pain, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walchak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Walchak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walchak.
