Overview

Dr. Eric Walchak, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Walchak works at Metro Heart & Vascular in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.