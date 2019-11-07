Overview of Dr. Eric Walsh, MD

Dr. Eric Walsh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Martha's Vineyard Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Walsh works at Ortho Rhode Island in Providence, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI, Pawtucket, RI, Attleboro, MA, North Smithfield, RI and Lincoln, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.