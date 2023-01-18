Dr. Eric Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Ward, MD
Dr. Eric Ward, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with SGMC Lanier Campus, South Georgia Medical Center, Southwell Medical and Tift Regional Medical Center.
Valdosta Gastroenterology Associates LLC410 Connell Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 244-1570
Southwell Medical Sylvia Barr Center260 Mj Taylor Rd, Adel, GA 31620 Directions (229) 244-1570
- SGMC Lanier Campus
- South Georgia Medical Center
- Southwell Medical
- Tift Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
He'll ask you question's and listen to everything you have, and then give more than one advice, I would not be happy with anyone else.
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- University of South Florida
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
