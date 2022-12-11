See All Otolaryngologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Eric Waterman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Waterman, MD

Dr. Eric Waterman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Waterman works at Modern Nose Clinic in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waterman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Modern Nose Clinic
    12402 SE 38th St Ste 201, Bellevue, WA 98006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 584-1174
  2. 2
    Charles H. Caplan MD Inc. Ps.
    4033 Talbot Rd S Ste 230, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 656-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection
Deviated Septum
Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Broken Nose
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Malignant Otitis Externa
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillitis
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Reaction
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Laryngitis
Down Syndrome
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Meniere's Disease
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasal Polyp
Orbital Fracture
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Cyst
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Sleep Disorders
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Eric Waterman, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093872947
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Albany Med College
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Waterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waterman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waterman has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Waterman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waterman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

