Overview of Dr. Eric Weinstock, MD

Dr. Eric Weinstock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Weinstock works at The Florida Psychiatric Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.