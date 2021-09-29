Dr. Eric Weinstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Weinstock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
The Florida Psychiatric Center1300 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 636-8300Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Been seeing him a number of years. He's a very good doctor. I am confident in recommending him to anyone.
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Tulane University Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Williams College
Dr. Weinstock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstock accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstock has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstock.
