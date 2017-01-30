Overview of Dr. Eric Weiss, MD

Dr. Eric Weiss, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health|Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Medical Center Summit, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.



Dr. Weiss works at Aurora Cardiovascular & Thoracic Services in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.