Dr. Eric Weiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Weiss, MD
Dr. Eric Weiss, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from Duke University School of Medicine Durham NC and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
Northeast Florida Plastic Surgery421 Kingsley Ave Ste 200, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 644-3051
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was very nice and professional. Doctor Weiss explained, very throughly, my procedure, before and after. I was well satisfied and calmer after my pre-op. I’m glad I was referred to Dr. Weiss! Great choice for plastic surgeon.
About Dr. Eric Weiss, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami Fl
- Univeristy Of California East Bay
- Univeristy Of California San Francisco
- Duke University School of Medicine Durham NC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.